Northern Financial Advisors Inc Has $308,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 83,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 24,367 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 166,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,665.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,629 shares of company stock valued at $37,091,240. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,339,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,548,285. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.72 and a fifty-two week high of $176.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

