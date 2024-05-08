Northern Financial Advisors Inc Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,448 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 258,127 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,210 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 42,045 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 108,602 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 65,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $48.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,890,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,903,564. The company has a market cap of $194.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

