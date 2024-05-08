Northern Financial Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 109.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,833 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.3% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 134.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

NIKE Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NKE traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,599,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,139,924. The stock has a market cap of $140.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.91. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.46.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

