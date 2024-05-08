Northern Financial Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Capri were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Capri by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Capri in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRI. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Capri Stock Down 0.6 %

Capri stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.73. The stock had a trading volume of 483,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,335. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.66.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

About Capri

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

