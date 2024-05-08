Northern Financial Advisors Inc Buys 249 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 1.4% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of American Express by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXP. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,933 shares of company stock valued at $73,199,843 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Trading Up 0.2 %

AXP traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.12. 607,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $240.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

