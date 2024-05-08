Northern Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 323 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.4% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 119,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.71.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.82. 554,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.94. The company has a market cap of $128.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

