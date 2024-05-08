Northern Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 2,077 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,838,000 after acquiring an additional 639,246 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9,558.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,934,000 after purchasing an additional 282,166 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 210.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 350,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,169,000 after buying an additional 237,770 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,104,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DD. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.55. 636,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,575. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $79.63. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.