NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-1.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.72. NiSource also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.700-1.740 EPS.

NiSource Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NI stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,297,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,299. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43. NiSource has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 72.11%.

NI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

