NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $5.57

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.57, but opened at $5.75. NIO shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 29,566,025 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

Get NIO alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIO

NIO Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,918,000. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth $1,888,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at $2,486,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 536,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 47,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd increased its position in NIO by 275.1% during the 3rd quarter. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 284,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 208,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.