NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Stock Price Down 6.8%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.98 and last traded at C$11.19. Approximately 968,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,203,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NXE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of NexGen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.34.
Read Our Latest Analysis on NexGen Energy
NexGen Energy Stock Down 11.7 %
NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NexGen Energy Company Profile
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
Featured Articles
