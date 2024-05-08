Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Posts Earnings Results

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34), Briefing.com reports.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance

NMRA traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.31. 113,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,258. Neumora Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NMRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neumora Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

