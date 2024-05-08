Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 93.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APLS. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). The business had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.37 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 284.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $77,799.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,539.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $52,928.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 103,390 shares in the company, valued at $7,006,740.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 1,148 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $77,799.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,539.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,427 shares of company stock worth $23,169,639 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

