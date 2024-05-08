Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 109.21% from the stock’s current price.

ZI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

NASDAQ:ZI traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.95. 14,096,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,354,020. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.13. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.90.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 129,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 104,675 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 148,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,741,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,356,000 after buying an additional 2,079,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 9.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 380,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

