National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $6.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of National CineMedia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National CineMedia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NCMI

National CineMedia Stock Down 4.6 %

NCMI stock opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.31 million, a P/E ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.93.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.25 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.