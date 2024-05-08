National Bank of Canada FI Sells 8,226 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,226 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.05% of Keysight Technologies worth $14,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.5% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $150.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.50 and a 200 day moving average of $147.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $172.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

