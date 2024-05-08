National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 92,954 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 139.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,954 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.10% of Cincinnati Financial worth $16,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,110,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 25.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,245,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,376,000 after purchasing an additional 36,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.50.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CINF stock opened at $117.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $124.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.30 and a 200-day moving average of $109.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

