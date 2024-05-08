National Bank of Canada FI Invests $16.74 Million in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,065,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in KE during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in KE by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,384,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,397 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of KE in the third quarter worth about $25,229,000. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,732,000. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of -0.77. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $14.58.

KE Announces Dividend

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. KE had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. KE’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.10 target price on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

