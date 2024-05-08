National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 6,915 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.08% of Genuine Parts worth $15,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $154.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.61. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $174.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.10.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

