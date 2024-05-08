MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Hovde Group

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Hovde Group from $27.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Hovde Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of MVB Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MVB Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

MVB Financial Price Performance

MVBF stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $239.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.04. MVB Financial has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $27.23.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $57.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MVB Financial will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MVB Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVBF. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in MVB Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,304,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after acquiring an additional 51,342 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in MVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in MVB Financial by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in MVB Financial by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. 52.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

Featured Articles

