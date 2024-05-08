Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.54. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $18.99.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $560,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,892.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $103,997.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,141.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $560,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,892.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,458 shares of company stock worth $1,052,260 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 8,617.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 21,631 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth $608,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

