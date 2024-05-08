Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.21% from the stock’s current price.

MWA has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE:MWA traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $18.83. 2,540,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.29. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.54.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Paul Mcandrew sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $345,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,701 shares in the company, valued at $100,649.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $560,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,892.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Paul Mcandrew sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $345,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,649.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,260. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 345,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

