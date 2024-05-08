M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,084 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,587 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $854,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $156.17 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.30 and a one year high of $183.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.93.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

