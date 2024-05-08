Monero Achieves Market Cap of $2.35 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 8th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.35 billion and $42.20 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $127.70 or 0.00206166 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,960.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.90 or 0.00744132 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.88 or 0.00132193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009521 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00044677 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00060486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00103352 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,433,849 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

