Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.41. 1,117,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,843,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

