Mizuho Increases Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Price Target to $23.00

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.04% from the stock’s previous close.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

Coupang Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.13. Coupang has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupang will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $45,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,825.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 394,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $45,752.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,825.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,355,282 shares of company stock worth $633,457,030. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coupang

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Coupang by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,632,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,745,000 after buying an additional 84,353 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,590,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 402,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Coupang by 5.6% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Coupang by 2.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

