MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Gap Up to $34.63

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.63, but opened at $36.85. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $37.43, with a volume of 600,686 shares changing hands.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

