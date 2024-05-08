MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Shares Gap Down to $10.95

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.95, but opened at $10.59. MFA Financial shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 219,008 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

MFA Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $169.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.75 million. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 350.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFA Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Further Reading

