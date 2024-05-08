MetisDAO Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $58.01 or 0.00093033 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $328.01 million and approximately $7.96 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,654,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

