Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 1,646 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $248.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.93 and a 200-day moving average of $253.28. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.43.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

