Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,467.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,345. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.95 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.62. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

