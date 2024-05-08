Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock opened at $159.61 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $172.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.08 and a 200-day moving average of $146.69. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

