Metis Global Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,807 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 92,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 31,759 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 253,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,632,000 after acquiring an additional 119,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 47.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.51. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,930 shares of company stock worth $496,328 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Mizuho downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

