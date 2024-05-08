Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,682,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,731,152 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.0% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.45% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $3,966,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $3,418,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %

MRK stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,294,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,134,970. The company has a market cap of $328.33 billion, a PE ratio of 144.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.45 and its 200-day moving average is $117.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $133.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

