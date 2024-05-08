MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Announces $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Shares of TSE MKP traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.74. 18,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.83. MCAN Mortgage has a 12-month low of C$14.87 and a 12-month high of C$16.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.87. The firm has a market cap of C$595.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.83.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. MCAN Mortgage had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 62.53%. As a group, analysts expect that MCAN Mortgage will post 2.5108359 earnings per share for the current year.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

