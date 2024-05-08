MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.400-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MasterBrand stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. MasterBrand has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

