Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.89.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

In other Masonite International news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $34,075.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,834.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $51,503.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,985.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $34,075.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,834.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,641 shares of company stock worth $213,329. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Masonite International by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $132.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.63. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $76.87 and a 1-year high of $132.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $668.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.38 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

