Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $1,897,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,331,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total transaction of $1,658,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,226,308.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $1,897,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,193 shares in the company, valued at $622,331,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $30,986,274. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $743.78.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $702.16. 68,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,166. The company has a fifty day moving average of $678.87 and a 200 day moving average of $621.51. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $392.10 and a 12 month high of $778.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.70, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

