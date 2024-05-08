Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.06.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $296,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,961,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE HSY traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.97. The company had a trading volume of 493,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,081. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.30 and its 200 day moving average is $190.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $275.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.