Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,615,000 after buying an additional 31,807 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 338,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,944,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of FSS stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,707. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $51.31 and a 52-week high of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

