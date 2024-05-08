Marqeta’s (MQ) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marqeta

Marqeta Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of MQ traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.61. 4,943,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,048,792. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.81.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marqeta by 6.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 84,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 7,852.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 784,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marqeta

(Get Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.