Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) versus CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Head to Head Contrast

CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAY – Get Free Report) and Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.6% of Manulife Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Manulife Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CNP Assurances and Manulife Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNP Assurances N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Manulife Financial $36.10 billion 1.21 $4.05 billion $1.93 12.56

Analyst Recommendations

Manulife Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CNP Assurances.

This is a summary of current ratings for CNP Assurances and Manulife Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNP Assurances 0 0 0 0 N/A Manulife Financial 0 0 5 0 3.00

Manulife Financial has a consensus target price of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 37.51%. Given Manulife Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Manulife Financial is more favorable than CNP Assurances.

Profitability

This table compares CNP Assurances and Manulife Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNP Assurances N/A N/A N/A Manulife Financial 10.42% 15.98% 0.78%

Summary

Manulife Financial beats CNP Assurances on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNP Assurances

CNP Assurances SA (ENXTPA:CNP) provides insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance solutions in France, Latin America, and other European countries. It offers life, accident, long-term care, death and funerals, disability, unemployment, loss of income, health, and dental insurance products; property and casualty insurance, such as home-owner and auto insurance; term creditor and guarantee insurance products, including home and business loans, and consumer finance; solutions in the area of guarantees for real estate loans in private market; and pension plans, as well as support and assistance services. The company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in Paris, France. CNP Assurances SA (ENXTPA:CNP) operates as a subsidiary of La Banque Postale S.A.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks. The Insurance and Annuity Products segment provides deposit and credit products; and individual life insurance, individual and group long-term care insurance, and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through multiple distribution channels, including insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing. The Corporate and Other segment is involved in the property and casualty reinsurance businesses; and run-off reinsurance operations, including variable annuities, and accident and health. The company also manages timberland and agricultural portfolios; and engages in insurance agency, investment counseling and dealer, portfolio and mutual fund management, property and casualty insurance, and mutual fund dealer businesses. In addition, it provides integrated banking products and services. The company was incorporated in 1887 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

