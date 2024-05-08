Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.32 EPS

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.06) by ($1.32), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.23) earnings per share.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
MDGL stock traded down $10.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.68. 176,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of -0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.08. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $311.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38.
Insider Transactions at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
In other news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.48, for a total transaction of $2,832,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,529.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.48, for a total transaction of $2,832,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,529.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Rebecca Taub sold 27,506 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total transaction of $6,693,860.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 458,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,701,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,496 shares of company stock worth $31,362,420. Company insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDGL
About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- How to Read an Earnings Report | Step by Step Guide with Tips
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Datadog: In the Doghouse or Pullback to the Buyzone?
Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.