LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,960,440.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $100.53 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.80 and a 1 year high of $106.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

