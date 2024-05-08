Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX) Given Outperform Rating at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Lycos Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Lycos Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

LCX stock opened at C$3.55 on Friday. Lycos Energy has a one year low of C$3.04 and a one year high of C$4.15.

