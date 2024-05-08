LSV Asset Management Sells 5,755 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Camden National were worth $9,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Camden National by 6.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,753,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Camden National by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 80,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Camden National by 5.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Camden National by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

CAC stock opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $465.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.43. Camden National Co. has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

