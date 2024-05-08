LSV Asset Management Sells 53,269 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 243,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53,269 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $13,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Progress Software by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 30,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 13,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Progress Software Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.56.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $29,135.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at $857,858.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Krall sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 584 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $29,135.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,858.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,535. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PRGS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

