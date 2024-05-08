LSV Asset Management Sells 107,936 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 369,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,936 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $11,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in WesBanco by 2,688.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in WesBanco in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco Stock Down 0.2 %

WSBC stock opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $225.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WSBC shares. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reduced their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

