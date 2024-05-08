LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,644,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.52% of Franklin Street Properties worth $9,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSP. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,955,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,245,000 after buying an additional 78,054 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 17.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 349,006 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 6.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 94,760 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 26,035.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 352,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 351,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Price Performance

Shares of FSP opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

