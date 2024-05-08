LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.96% of Ryerson worth $11,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter valued at $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ryerson by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson Stock Down 1.7 %

RYI stock opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $44.70.

Ryerson Dividend Announcement

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Insider Activity

In other Ryerson news, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 7,407 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $242,727.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 7,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $242,727.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Burbach purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 226,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,746.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RYI

Ryerson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.