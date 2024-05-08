LSV Asset Management Increases Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,659 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $8,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THC. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,756.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock worth $5,890,793 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

View Our Latest Report on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of THC stock opened at $124.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.66 and its 200 day moving average is $83.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $124.92.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.